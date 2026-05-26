The Road to COMPUTEX 2026: Seasonic to Unveil PRIME ENTERPRISE AI Power Platform

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: Seasonic Visitors to COMPUTEX 2026 (Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center) will want to visit Booth R1014, Hall 2, 4F where Seasonic is set to introduce its new flagship power platform for AI, PRIME ENTERPRISE. Attendees will also witness Seasonic’s innovative ultra-efficient power development inspired by emerging 80 PLUS Ruby standards and the latest evolution of OptiGuard intelligent protection technology.

PRIME ENTERPRISE is designed for AI servers, professional workstations, and multi-GPU platforms. It delivers reliable, advanced protection architecture with support for multiple 12V-2×6 connectors ideal for AI computing.

Seasonic will exhibit an 80 PLUS Ruby-certified CRPS platform alongside its ongoing efforts to pursue higher efficiency targets inspired by Ruby and Cybenetics Diamond standards for next-generation high-powered AI systems.

The most recent OptiGuard platform will be on display highlighting its Bluetooth connectivity, software monitoring, and mobile app integration. The technology enables real-time tracking of 12V-2×6 connector current and temperature conditions to help protect GPUs and high-power systems with smarter safety management.

For more information, visit seasonic.com/computex-2026-teaser/.