IBASE Releases PI800 PICO-ITX Motherboard with Intel Atom x7000RE for Industrial Edge Applications

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: IBASE

IBASE Technology Inc. released the compact (100mm x 72mm) Intel Atom x7000RE powered PI800 PICO-ITX motherboard designed for industrial automation, smart retail, and embedded control systems. The board supports up to 16GB DDR5 memory for reliable multitasking and data processing.

Connectivity options include dual 2.5GbE LAN ports, USB 3.2 interfaces, COM ports (RS232/422/485), and SATA storage support. For high-quality visuals for HMI, kiosks, and digital signage applications, dual display outputs via HDMI and are available.

Highlights:

Onboard Intel Atom x7000RE series processors

PICO-ITX form factor (100mm x 72mm)

1x DDR5 SO-DIMM, up to 16GB

Dual 2.5GbE LAN for high-speed networking

Multiple USB 3.2 and COM interfaces

M.2 expansion for storage and wireless modules

Low power consumption

TPM (2.0), +12V DC input only

For more information, ibase.com.tw.