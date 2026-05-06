Embedded Computing Design

IBASE Releases PI800 PICO-ITX Motherboard with Intel Atom x7000RE for Industrial Edge Applications

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 06, 2026

News

IBASE Releases PI800 PICO-ITX Motherboard with Intel Atom x7000RE for Industrial Edge Applications
Image Credit: IBASE

IBASE Technology Inc. released the compact (100mm x 72mm) Intel Atom x7000RE powered PI800 PICO-ITX motherboard designed for industrial automation, smart retail, and embedded control systems. The board supports up to 16GB DDR5 memory for reliable multitasking and data processing.

Connectivity options include dual 2.5GbE LAN ports, USB 3.2 interfaces, COM ports (RS232/422/485), and SATA storage support. For high-quality visuals for HMI, kiosks, and digital signage applications, dual display outputs via HDMI and are available.

Highlights:

  • Onboard Intel Atom x7000RE series processors
  • PICO-ITX form factor (100mm x 72mm)
  • 1x DDR5 SO-DIMM, up to 16GB
  • Dual 2.5GbE LAN for high-speed networking
  • Multiple USB 3.2 and COM interfaces 
  • M.2 expansion for storage and wireless modules
  • Low power consumption
  • TPM (2.0), +12V DC input only

For more information, ibase.com.tw.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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