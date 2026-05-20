Axiomtek PICO570 Delivers Up to 11 TOPS AI Performance for Robotics and Smart Automation Applications

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Axiomtek

Axiomtek launched the compact (100 x 72 mm) PICO570, its recent Pico-ITX single board computer leveraging Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 1) for AI applications at the edge and an integrated NPU offering up to 11 TOPS.

The PICO570 is designed to support a full-length M.2 Key M 2280 NVMe SSD via a PCIe x4 interface enabling high-speed data access and rapid model loading. Per the press release, combining the integrated NPU acceleration with NVMe-class storage prevents storage bandwidth from becoming a performance bottleneck, enabling responsive, data-intensive AI workloads.

Featured is a dual LAN configuration, including one 2.5GbE port and one GbE port enabling high-bandwidth data transmission along with a devoted channel for remote management or network segmentation.

The PICO570 is environmentally friendly due to its low power consumption and is ideal for smart automation controllers, robotics, and intelligent retail infrastructure.

For more information, visit us.axiomtek.com/.