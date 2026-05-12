Arm: Cortex-M0+

Product

Image Credit: Arm

The Cortex-M processor series is designed to enable developers to create cost-sensitive and power-constrained solutions for a broad range of devices. It provides a range of scalable, energy-efficient, and easy-to-use processors designed to meet the needs of tomorrow’s smart and connected embedded applications. The Cortex-M0+ processor has the smallest footprint and lowest power requirements of all the Cortex-M processors. The low-power processor is suitable for a wide variety of applications, including sensors and wearables.

Highlights:

Architecture: Armv6-M

Bus Interface: AMBA AHB-Lite (Von Neumann bus architecture)

ISA Support: Thumb/Thumb-2 subset

Memory Protection: Optional Memory Protection Unit (MPU) with up to eight regions

Interrupts: Non-Maskable Interrupt (NMI) and up to 32 physical interrupts

Wake-up Interrupt Controller (WIC)

Product Website Link: https://www.arm.com/products/silicon-ip-cpu/cortex-m/cortex-m0-plus

Datasheet Link: https://developer.arm.com/documentation/102835/latest/

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