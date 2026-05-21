Embedded Computing Design

Li Auto Selects Arteris FlexNoC 5 IP for AI-Driven Autonomous Vehicle SoCs

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 21, 2026

News

Li Auto Selects Arteris FlexNoC 5 IP for AI-Driven Autonomous Vehicle SoCs
Image Credit: Arteris

Arteris, Inc.’s system IP technology is now being deployed by Li Auto Inc. The technology supports the underlying AI compute data movement and integration automation for Li Auto’s current and future smart vehicles, starting with its proprietary SoCs used in the all-new L9 Livis high-tech SUV.

The SoC was designed utilizing the Arteris FlexNoC 5 NoC interconnect IP and Magillem SoC integration automation software meeting the highest functional safety requirements. By implementing optimized interconnect architectures that balance performance, power, and area (PPA), Li Auto engineers leveraged Arteris technology to ensure efficient AI data movement within the SoC.

“Automotive innovation is being driven by a fundamental shift toward centralized compute and AI-defined functionality, and we are pleased to see our technology deployed in this vehicle and next generation of Li Auto vehicles,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris.

According to the press release, while using the Arteris physical awareness capabilities of FlexNoC 5 silicon IP, Li Auto found optimal architecture in the 5 nm process node, while reducing design risk and improving system-level efficiency.

Luo Min, Head of Computing Unit at Li Auto commented, “We chose Arteris for our SoC development to help us meet the high functional, performance, and safety requirements for autonomous driving chips and to ensure a great user experience in our smart vehicles. Arteris not only solved our technical challenges, but also, with its expertise and collaborative approach, is supporting our future vision of intelligent systems."

For more information, visit arteris.com/solutions/automotive/.
 

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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