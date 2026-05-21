Li Auto Selects Arteris FlexNoC 5 IP for AI-Driven Autonomous Vehicle SoCs

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Arteris

Arteris, Inc.’s system IP technology is now being deployed by Li Auto Inc. The technology supports the underlying AI compute data movement and integration automation for Li Auto’s current and future smart vehicles, starting with its proprietary SoCs used in the all-new L9 Livis high-tech SUV.

The SoC was designed utilizing the Arteris FlexNoC 5 NoC interconnect IP and Magillem SoC integration automation software meeting the highest functional safety requirements. By implementing optimized interconnect architectures that balance performance, power, and area (PPA), Li Auto engineers leveraged Arteris technology to ensure efficient AI data movement within the SoC.

“Automotive innovation is being driven by a fundamental shift toward centralized compute and AI-defined functionality, and we are pleased to see our technology deployed in this vehicle and next generation of Li Auto vehicles,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris.

According to the press release, while using the Arteris physical awareness capabilities of FlexNoC 5 silicon IP, Li Auto found optimal architecture in the 5 nm process node, while reducing design risk and improving system-level efficiency.

Luo Min, Head of Computing Unit at Li Auto commented, “We chose Arteris for our SoC development to help us meet the high functional, performance, and safety requirements for autonomous driving chips and to ensure a great user experience in our smart vehicles. Arteris not only solved our technical challenges, but also, with its expertise and collaborative approach, is supporting our future vision of intelligent systems."

For more information, visit arteris.com/solutions/automotive/.

