Synaptics to Showcase Edge AI, Wireless Connectivity, and Multimodal Sensing at COMPUTEX Taipei 2026

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Synaptics Incorporated will exhibit at COMPUTEX Taipei 2026 taking place June 2–5, at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center. The company will highlight how its AI-native compute, connectivity, and sensing solutions are innovating the next generation of Edge IoT applications.

During COMPUTEX, Synaptics will show how its latest innovations, including Synaptics Astra AI-native embedded compute, its next-generation wireless connectivity, and multimodal sensing, combine to support real-world AI experiences across smart home, industrial automation, physical AI, and smart enterprise applications.

Additionally, Synaptics will highlight how Edge compute and multimodal sensing support emerging physical AI applications, including more natural human-machine interaction, and vision- and voice-enabled robotics applications.

Attendees will witness how on-device and on-premise Edge AI will enable applications including assembly line monitoring and optimization, fleet and infrastructure management, intelligent public safety, and enhanced docking and workspace solutions.

Synaptics will be located at Hall 2 (TaiNEX 2) Semiconductors & Hospitality Suites X0022.

For more information, visit synaptics.com.

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