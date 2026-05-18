Embedded Computing Design

Synaptics to Showcase Edge AI, Wireless Connectivity, and Multimodal Sensing at COMPUTEX Taipei 2026

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 18, 2026

News

Synaptics Incorporated will exhibit at COMPUTEX Taipei 2026 taking place June 2–5, at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center. The company will highlight how its AI-native compute, connectivity, and sensing solutions are innovating the next generation of Edge IoT applications.

During COMPUTEX, Synaptics will show how its latest innovations, including Synaptics Astra AI-native embedded compute, its next-generation wireless connectivity, and multimodal sensing, combine to support real-world AI experiences across smart home, industrial automation, physical AI, and smart enterprise applications.

Additionally, Synaptics will highlight how Edge compute and multimodal sensing support emerging physical AI applications, including more natural human-machine interaction, and vision- and voice-enabled robotics applications.

Attendees will witness how on-device and on-premise Edge AI will enable applications including assembly line monitoring and optimization, fleet and infrastructure management, intelligent public safety, and enhanced docking and workspace solutions.

Synaptics will be located at Hall 2 (TaiNEX 2) Semiconductors & Hospitality Suites X0022.

For more information, visit synaptics.com.

Learn about all the latest news and articles about COMPUTEX 2026.

Exhibiting at COMPUTEX 2026?  Visit 6 Things Every Exhibitor Should Do at Computex 2026.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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Edge AI
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Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
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