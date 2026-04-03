Timing Is Now a Platform Decision: Why the Clock Must Come First

By Piyush Sevalia Executive Vice President, Marketing SiTime Corporation

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According to SiTime’s new State of Time 2025 report, half of all engineers responding to the survey stated that they consider timing component options at the beginning of the system design process. This is a major shift in system design practices, and it’s happening across multiple industries, from AI and edge compute to aerospace and industrial automation.

What we’re seeing is a repositioning of timing technology in the design process. A growing number of engineers now view timing not as a supporting component, but as a strategic enabler of performance, power efficiency, integration, and system reliability. Let’s explore what’s driving this shift and how engineers are rethinking timing at the platform level.

Timing Moves Upstream: What the Data Shows

The State of Time survey gathered insights from more than 300 engineers working in timing-critical system design. The message was loud and clear: timing is no longer an afterthought.

50% of respondents now consider timing components at the start of design.

73% value embedded timing in SoCs and MCUs.

40% describe timing technology as “very complex” to get right in system designs.

This shift reflects a growing recognition that poor timing choices early in the design process can lead to significant integration delays, reliability challenges, and performance bottlenecks later on. Selecting the right timing solution upfront enables engineering teams to reduce design complexity and improve system-level outcomes across the board.

Real-World Impacts: Why Platform-Level Timing Matters

When timing technology is treated as a core architectural choice, the benefits multiply. Let’s look at a few examples:

AI and High-Speed Interfaces: In AI edge devices and datacenter workloads, jitter and phase noise can directly impact throughput, inference latency, and data integrity. As speeds increase, jitter and phase noise performance in real-world conditions become an important factor that engineers should consider at the start of the design. For example, jitter in the presence of power supply noise is critical in assessing peak signal-to-noise ratio (PSNR), a metric for signal quality in a timing device. Similarly, phase noise in the presence of vibration is a key consideration for pole-mounted radios. Another example is the overall frequency stability and the rate of change of frequency in systems with rapid temperature changes, such as network interface cards (NICs). Engineers who consider timing at the start of a design can select timing components based on microelectromechanical system (MEMS) technology, which offer better stability and lower noise, avoiding performance and reliability degradation that might otherwise go undetected until later in development.

Low-Power, Battery-Operated Devices: For wearables, portable medical devices, and IoT sensors, oscillator circuit power and startup energy are critical metrics. Engineers building platforms from the ground up are now specifying timing components that minimize energy draw, often selecting MEMS-based oscillators with faster wake-up times. A unique benefit of these devices, especially in the 32 kHz timekeeping realm, is 4X to 40X better frequency stability over temperature, which provides the opportunity to turn the radio on and off more accurately, thus reducing system power consumption and extending battery life.

Extreme Environmental Resilience: In aerospace or heavy-industrial environments, where shock, vibration, and temperature variation can wreak havoc on quartz-based components, MEMS timing is becoming the default, especially when timing is treated as a first-order constraint, not a late-stage component.

Enter the Titan Platform: A Case Study in Platform Thinking

One recent example of this mindset shift is the advent of SiTime’s new Titan Platform of MEMS resonators. These MEMS-based resonators offer the industry’s smallest footprint—up to 7x smaller than quartz—along with 3x faster startup and up to 50x better vibration resilience.

Equally important is how the Titan Platform fits into the platform-level thinking engineers are adopting. Titan enables two critical design options:

PCB-mounted resonators for immediate adoption.

Bare die integration into SoCs or MCUs, enabling “one-and-done” timing design.

In the second option, the resonator becomes part of the system platform itself, providing a foundational layer that other features are built around. Semiconductor vendors embedding Titan in their chips gain differentiation, while OEMs get back precious board space and reduce BOM complexity.

The Titan Platform underscores how a timing decision made early in the design process can yield benefits throughout the entire lifecycle, improving design efficiency, product performance, and reliability.

Practical Takeaways for Engineers

If you’re starting your next design and still treating timing as a discrete add-on, it’s time to change your mindset. Here are some recommendations to enhance the design process:

Start early: Identify timing needs during architecture planning, not during board layout.

Think platform-wide: Timing decisions affect everything from power consumption and board size to electromechanical interference (EMI) and service life.

Explore integration options: Ask if your MCU or SoC vendor supports embedded resonators.

Prioritize MEMS-based timing where appropriate: This is especially relevant in demanding applications and harsh operating environments where resilience, reliability, startup time, power consumption, and timing performance under shock, vibration, and temperature changes are important factors.

MEMS timing technology is not just a drop-in quartz replacement—it’s a strategic design element. Used correctly and early in design cycles, it enables engineering teams to unlock performance, simplify systems, and accelerate time to market.

Precision Timing Takes Center Stage: From Component to Cornerstone

We are witnessing a turning point in system architecture. Precision Timing is no longer just an obscure component behind the scenes. It’s the heartbeat of performance, power efficiency, reliability, and precision, and engineers are taking notice.

As we continue this blog series on timing best practices, we’ll explore topics such as AI reliability, integration trends, and complexity management. It all starts with the new mindset of Precision Timing technology as a platform-level design decision.