Create reliable, power efficient and safe home appliance designs with a PSOC™ Control C3 and CoolGaN™ solution

Whitepaper

In home appliances applications, reliability, safety, and longevity are essential. As switching frequencies and power densities increase, so does the risk of catastrophic failures from short circuits, overcurrents, and voltage spikes.

Infineon’s PSOC™️ Control C3 microcontrollers (MCUs) offer a leading price-to-performance ratio for real-time motor control and power conversion. Built on a single-core Arm®️ Cortex®️-M33 architecture, it integrates advanced analog and digital peripherals, including a high-performance SAR ADC for synchronous “idle” sampling with up to 12MSPS and a CORDIC accelerator to offload the CPU for complex Field-Oriented Control (FOC) algorithms.

When paired with Infineon’s CoolGaN™️ power transistors, these systems achieve new levels of efficiency and power density for home appliances. The transistors switch faster with lower losses than traditional silicon, enabling more compact and lightweight designs. Together, PSOC™️ Control C3 MCU and CoolGaN transistors deliver a powerful and secure platform for next-generation motor drives and power electronics in home appliances.

This whitepaper highlights key trends and challenges in the home appliance market and shows you how an MCU-based current sensing solution helps to monitor the flow of the electrical current in real-time. This real-time monitoring prevents potential issues and optimizes the operation of your home appliance designs.