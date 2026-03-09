embedded world 2026 Product Showcase: WIZnet WIZ-IP20 ioPort

Image Credit: WIZnet Most of today’s industrial and embedded applications require the advanced, versatile, and reliable networking capabilities needed by communication devices. Legacy serial devices often lack in this area and require solutions that can speak to modern devices.

Adding Ethernet to embedded products is a solution that supports both modern and legacy communication with a networking solution designed to reduce PCB work and enable a faster time-to-market. The WIZ-IP20, part of the ioPort series from WIZnet, is a compact Serial-to-Ethernet converter module in a MAG-JACK form factor designed to integrate traditional devices into modern networks.

The WIZ-IP20 ioPort in Action

The WIZ-IP20 Serial-to-Ethernet is built on/powered by the W55RP20 (RP2040 + W5500 in one package), which integrates an RP2040 (MCU) and W5500 (hardwired TCP/IP Ethernet).

The WIZ-IP20 Serial-to-Ethernet module helps users network UART/TTL-based equipment with pre-written, ready-to-use firmware for quick integration, allowing them to add Ethernet networking to devices that use UART or SPI. Additionally, the solution supports OTA firmware upgrade methods.

The one TTL UART interface (Serial-to-Ethernet) provides up to 921 kbps of industrial-grade serial speed in a 32.5×16.5×17.3 mm form factor capable of operation between -40℃ to 85℃.

The communication device supports 10/100 Ethernet with built-in modes like TCP server/client, UDP (multicast), SSL TCP client, MQTT for IoT/MQTTS client, and Modbus RTU/ASCII for industrial use. For configuration options, the WIZ-IP20 supports Web UI, a configuration tool, and AT commands.

Getting Started with the WIZ-IP20

The ioPort module series features an added separate Ethernet in an RJ45-style connector module (chip built-in) with host interfaces such as SPI or UART/TTL (depending on model) with minimal external components. Overall, the series is designed to reduce PCB layout complexity with no high-speed Ethernet routing on the base board.

Common specifications: RJ45 / 16-pin header / 3.3V / -40 to +85°C / 32.5 × 16.5 × 17.3 mm

