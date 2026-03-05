The Road to embedded world: WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems Showcases SAFERTOS for Safety-Critical Environments

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: WITTENSTEIN

WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems (WHIS) will attend embedded world Germany where it will be in Hall 4, Booth 337 highlighting its RTOS solutions with proven evidence, global trust, certification leadership, and technology engineered from the ground up for safety critical embedded systems. WHIS offers fully pre-certified, standards compliant solutions purpose-built for safety-critical industries.

RTOS Talks and Demonstrations:

Upgrading from FreeRTOS to SAFERTOS:

Upgrading from FreeRTOS to SAFERTOS is common from source development to safety-critical readiness

The connection between SAFERTO and FreeRTOS makes for a migration strategy few platforms can rival

Road to Safety:

A deep dive into the SAFERTOS pedigree and purchase process

Substantiating certification claims and de-mystifying the steps needed to include SAFERTOS in applications across functional safety industries

Quintauris Test Automation Framework (QNTAF):

New partner Quintauris presents its automated, service-oriented RISC V benchmarking platform with SAFERTOS, offering quick and reliable multi-platform testing

Enhanced Security Module Live demo:

A live demonstration showcasing the SAFERTOS Enhanced Security Module, designed in accordance with ISO 21434

Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) compliance

For talk times and more embedded world announcements including collaborations click here.

For more information, visit highintegritysystems.com.

