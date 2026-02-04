At embedded world 2026, Linutronix to Present IGLOS Secure Industrial Grade Linux OS

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Linutronix While at embedded world Germany, Linutronix will exhibit its first flexibly adaptable and real-time-capable Linux platform, IGLOS (Industrial Grade Linux Operating System), where security is the foundation of a TÜV SÜD–certified product aligned with IEC 62443-4-2. The platform offers a thorough security architecture with secure boot, mandatory access control, firewall, memory integrity and encryption, audit logging, and a secure OTA update mechanism.

“The new cybersecurity laws pose very high hurdles for our customers’ development departments, both in terms of technical complexity and sheer workload,” says Wilfried Wessner, Managing Director of Linutronix GmbH. “As a result, required and legally mandated security updates often cannot be carried out or are only implemented with significant delay.”

IGLOS is designed to deliver manufacturers a dependable, standardized, and adaptable foundation for embedded Linux systems providing a solid base for meeting regulatory requirements by fulfilling all IEC 62443-4-2 operating system requirements with the inclusion of all documentation required for certification.

Benefits:

Optional support for virtualization where control systems are no longer needed to run on dedicated hardware but can operate as virtual PLCs (vPLCs) in edge cloud infrastructures

Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) provides transparency across all included software components and enables rapid responses to vulnerabilities, allowing companies to meet compliance requirements such as CRA and NIS-2 more easily

Zero-touch onboarding and centralized device management enable automated commissioning and management of new devices through maturation

Real-time capable and provides cybersecurity for control systems across all industrial sectors

According to the press release, Linutronix operating systems have been used for decades in applications such as programmable logic controllers, industrial sensors, industrial PCs in harvesting machines, laser systems, crane systems, and medical devices. IGLOS meets the security requirements of these uses and expands into critical industries including energy supply, healthcare facilities, and railway technology.

Linutronix will exhibit IGLOS from March 10 to 12, 2026 at embedded world in Nuremberg, Hall 4, Booth 4-250.

For more information, visit linutronix.de/.

