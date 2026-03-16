Hilscher’s New cifX PCIe Cards Deliver Secure Industrial Communication with Multi-Protocol Support

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Hilscher

Hilscher announced two new PC cards for secure industrial communication based on the netX 90 system-on-chip (SoC). The cifX PCIE90-RE and the cifX LPCIE90-RE are available in PCI Express and low-profile PCI Express form factors.

According to the press releasae, the solutions are proper successors to established netX 100-based cifX PC cards with a PCI Express interface, such as the cifX 50E-RE. The cards are ideal for engineers that focus their designs with security, performance, and flexibility in mind.

The heart of both cards is Hilscher’s multiprotocol-capable netX 90 communication controller that provides unified, secure, and scalable industrial communication. The cifX PCIE90-RE and the cifX LPCIE90-RE support the following Industrial Ethernet and IIoT protocols:

PROFINET IO-Device

EtherCAT SubDevice

EtherNet/IP Adapter

OpenModbus/TCP Server/Client

CC-Link IE Field Basic Slave

POWERLINK Controlled Node

Sercos Slave

OPC UA Server

MQTT Publisher/Subscriber

By switching the firmware, the protocols can be adapted to customer specific requirements. Hilscher takes pride in aiding clients prepare for regulatory constraints such as the European Cyber Resilience Act (CRA). Both cifX PC cards integrate security-by-design concepts into PC-based devices providing secure industrial networks.

For more information, visit hilscher.com/na/.