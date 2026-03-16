Hilscher’s New cifX PCIe Cards Deliver Secure Industrial Communication with Multi-Protocol Support
March 16, 2026
News
Hilscher announced two new PC cards for secure industrial communication based on the netX 90 system-on-chip (SoC). The cifX PCIE90-RE and the cifX LPCIE90-RE are available in PCI Express and low-profile PCI Express form factors.
According to the press releasae, the solutions are proper successors to established netX 100-based cifX PC cards with a PCI Express interface, such as the cifX 50E-RE. The cards are ideal for engineers that focus their designs with security, performance, and flexibility in mind.
The heart of both cards is Hilscher’s multiprotocol-capable netX 90 communication controller that provides unified, secure, and scalable industrial communication. The cifX PCIE90-RE and the cifX LPCIE90-RE support the following Industrial Ethernet and IIoT protocols:
- PROFINET IO-Device
- EtherCAT SubDevice
- EtherNet/IP Adapter
- OpenModbus/TCP Server/Client
- CC-Link IE Field Basic Slave
- POWERLINK Controlled Node
- Sercos Slave
- OPC UA Server
- MQTT Publisher/Subscriber
By switching the firmware, the protocols can be adapted to customer specific requirements. Hilscher takes pride in aiding clients prepare for regulatory constraints such as the European Cyber Resilience Act (CRA). Both cifX PC cards integrate security-by-design concepts into PC-based devices providing secure industrial networks.
For more information, visit hilscher.com/na/.