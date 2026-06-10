7STARLAKE Releases the NV500 Military Jetson Thor Computer for Edge AI Defense Applications
June 10, 2026
News
7STARLAKE launched the rugged NV500 Military Jetson Thor Computer promoting Edge AI for mission-critical defense, aerospace, and autonomous systems. The platform leverages the Arm Neoverse V3AE 64-bit processor. Its 14-core CPU architecture features one MB of L2 cache per core and a 16 MB shared system L3 cache.
The NV500 integrates the NVIDIA Jetson THOR T5000 GPU, built on the Blackwell architecture and includes 2,560 CUDA cores. Fifth-generation Tensor Cores and Multi-Instance GPU (MIG) support across 10 TPCs delivers up to two petaFLOPS (INT8) AI performance. Operating temperature ranges from -20°C to 70°C.
The compute power facilitates the deployment of next-gen generative AI models, including Vision-Language Models (VLMs), Large Language Models (LLMs), and Vision-Language-Action (VLA) models, enabling autonomous systems, ISR missions, and AI-assisted decision-making.
High-speed connectivity options include a 100G QSFP28 interface via a rugged MIL-DTL-38999 connector, alongside legacy and control interfaces such as RS-232, GPIO, CAN bus,vSPI, four 3G-SDI, and eight GMSL Z-code inputs permitting high-bandwidth sensor and camera integration.
For expansion purposes, included is SIM support, mPCIe GNSS, I2C, UART, I2S, additional CAN channels, and a 120-pin connector for GMSL camera boards allowing streamline integration with mission payloads, sensors, and custom peripherals.
The NV500 complies with MIL-STD-810 military standards for shock, vibration, and environmental resilience making it ideal for defense and aerospace Edge AI applications.
For more information, visit https://7starlake.com/products/nvidia/thor-agx/nv500.