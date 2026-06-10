7STARLAKE Releases the NV500 Military Jetson Thor Computer for Edge AI Defense Applications

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: 7STARLAKE

7STARLAKE launched the rugged NV500 Military Jetson Thor Computer promoting Edge AI for mission-critical defense, aerospace, and autonomous systems. The platform leverages the Arm Neoverse V3AE 64-bit processor. Its 14-core CPU architecture features one MB of L2 cache per core and a 16 MB shared system L3 cache.

The NV500 integrates the NVIDIA Jetson THOR T5000 GPU, built on the Blackwell architecture and includes 2,560 CUDA cores. Fifth-generation Tensor Cores and Multi-Instance GPU (MIG) support across 10 TPCs delivers up to two petaFLOPS (INT8) AI performance. Operating temperature ranges from -20°C to 70°C.

The compute power facilitates the deployment of next-gen generative AI models, including Vision-Language Models (VLMs), Large Language Models (LLMs), and Vision-Language-Action (VLA) models, enabling autonomous systems, ISR missions, and AI-assisted decision-making.

High-speed connectivity options include a 100G QSFP28 interface via a rugged MIL-DTL-38999 connector, alongside legacy and control interfaces such as RS-232, GPIO, CAN bus,vSPI, four 3G-SDI, and eight GMSL Z-code inputs permitting high-bandwidth sensor and camera integration.

For expansion purposes, included is SIM support, mPCIe GNSS, I2C, UART, I2S, additional CAN channels, and a 120-pin connector for GMSL camera boards allowing streamline integration with mission payloads, sensors, and custom peripherals.

The NV500 complies with MIL-STD-810 military standards for shock, vibration, and environmental resilience making it ideal for defense and aerospace Edge AI applications.

For more information, visit https://7starlake.com/products/nvidia/thor-agx/nv500.