Embedded Computing Design

7STARLAKE Releases the NV500 Military Jetson Thor Computer for Edge AI Defense Applications

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

June 10, 2026

News

7STARLAKE Releases the NV500 Military Jetson Thor Computer for Edge AI Defense Applications
Image Credit: 7STARLAKE

7STARLAKE launched the rugged NV500 Military Jetson Thor Computer promoting Edge AI for mission-critical defense, aerospace, and autonomous systems. The platform leverages the Arm Neoverse V3AE 64-bit processor. Its 14-core CPU architecture features one MB of L2 cache per core and a 16 MB shared system L3 cache.

The NV500 integrates the NVIDIA Jetson THOR T5000 GPU, built on the Blackwell architecture and includes 2,560 CUDA cores. Fifth-generation Tensor Cores and Multi-Instance GPU (MIG) support across 10 TPCs delivers up to two petaFLOPS (INT8) AI performance. Operating temperature ranges from -20°C to 70°C.

The compute power facilitates the deployment of next-gen generative AI models, including Vision-Language Models (VLMs), Large Language Models (LLMs), and Vision-Language-Action (VLA) models, enabling autonomous systems, ISR missions, and AI-assisted decision-making.

High-speed connectivity options include a 100G QSFP28 interface via a rugged MIL-DTL-38999 connector, alongside legacy and control interfaces such as RS-232, GPIO, CAN bus,vSPI, four 3G-SDI, and eight GMSL Z-code inputs permitting high-bandwidth sensor and camera integration.

For expansion purposes, included is SIM support, mPCIe GNSS, I2C, UART, I2S, additional CAN channels, and a 120-pin connector for GMSL camera boards allowing streamline integration with mission payloads, sensors, and custom peripherals.

The NV500 complies with MIL-STD-810 military standards for shock, vibration, and environmental resilience making it ideal for defense and aerospace Edge AI applications.

For more information, visit https://7starlake.com/products/nvidia/thor-agx/nv500.

Subscribe

Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

More from Chad

Categories
Edge AI
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
AI & Machine Learning - Computer Vision & Speech Processing
IoT - Edge Computing
Analog & Power
The Fundamentals of Electromagnetic Compliance

June 1, 2026

MORE
Automotive
Image Credit: Synopsys
Synopsys Achieves First ISO/PAS 8800 Certification for AI-Driven Automotive Systems

May 13, 2026

MORE
Healthcare
Mobile HMI and Healthcare: How Embedded is Enhancing Medical Facility Operations

April 3, 2026

MORE
Security
Navigating the Cyber Resilience Act with NXP Semiconductors and Axis Communications

June 11, 2026

MORE