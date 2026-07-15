Embedded Executive: TinyML Could Get You Over the AI Hurdle | Shawn Hymel

By Rich Nass Contributing Editor Embedded Computing Design

Podcast

TinyML is somewhat of a secret to embedded designers, but it shouldn’t be. It could be a relatively simple answer to a very complex problem.

To understand why developers should know more about it and how it could help them overcome the AI hurdle, I spoke to Shawn Hymel, an embedded systems engineer, educator, and TinyML expert.

On this week’s Embedded Executives podcast, we get into where TinyML should be deployed and why, and where it shouldn’t.