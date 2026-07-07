DevTalk with Rich and Vin: MCU Architecture Loyalty

By Rich Nass Contributing Editor Embedded Computing Design By Vin D'Agostino Founder & Principal D'Agostino Industries Group, Inc.

MCU vendors always knew that, regardless of what they might say, it was relatively easy to retain existing customers and quite difficult to get engineers to switch from a competitive architecture.

The biggest reason for that is the tons of software that the customer already has in its arsenal, and the difficulty of rewriting that code for a different architecture.

However, and this is a biggie, AI potentially removes that hurdle and might allow for a complete code rewrite in a pretty short amount of time. That’s a game-changer (maybe good, maybe bad) for the MCU vendors.

Hear what Rich and Vin have to say about it on this episode of DevTalk with Rich and Vin.