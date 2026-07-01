Embedded Computing Design

CodeSonar®: Helping Teams Ship Safer, Higher-Quality Code Faster

July 01, 2026

Whitepaper

CodeSonar®: Helping Teams Ship Safer, Higher-Quality Code Faster

In safety-critical software development, the cost of a bug isn’t measured in debugging hours.


It’s measured in terms of risk to human life. As software complexity grows across industries like automotive, aerospace, industrial, and medical devices, engineering teams face mounting pressure to deliver code that is not only functional but also provably safe and secure. The organizations featured here operate in very different environments, but they share a common challenge: software defects that reach production aren’t just expensive to fix; they can be catastrophic. CodeSonar®️ has enabled them to catch more defects, earlier in the software development lifecycle. How could that capability deliver value to your teams?

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