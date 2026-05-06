Embedded Computing Design

embedded world 2026 Podcast with NXP

By Rich Nass

Contributing Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 06, 2026

Podcast

embedded world 2026 Podcast with NXP

Rich Nass interviews Julien Battiston with NXP at embedded world 2026 in Nuremberg.

 

DevTalk Embedded Executive Embedded Insiders

Rich Nass is a regular contributor to Embedded Computing Design. He has appeared on more than 500 episodes of the popular Embedded Executive podcast series, and is a regular contributor to the Embedded Insiders podcast.

Rich has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 35 years, and is a recognized expert in the areas of embedded computing, Edge AI, industrial computing, the IoT, and cyber-resiliency and safety and security issues. He writes and speaks regularly on these topics and more.

Rich is currently the Liaison to Industry for the Embedded World North America Exhibition and Conference, and has held similar positions with the global Embedded World Conference and Exhibition.

Previously, Rich was the Brand Director for UBM’s award-winning Design News property. Prior to that, he led the content team for UBM Canon’s Medical Devices Group, as well all custom properties and events.  In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, handling the Embedded and Custom groups and the TechOnline DesignLine network of design engineering web sites.

Nass holds a BSEE degree from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Podcast/Interview Coverage

Sonatus The Garage Podcast

onalytica Interview

Dev Talk with Rich and Vin

Embedded Executive Podcast

Semiconscious Webcast

IEEE Awards Frede Blaabjerg Talks EVS

Atmosic: Embedded Executive: Energy Harvesting Podcast

 

Article Coverage

Embedded AI Isn’t Enterprise AI, and That’s a Good Thing

Tear Down: Google Pixel Watch 4

Protect Your Home from Thieves and Floods

Advantech Teams With AMD To Maximize Performance at the Edge

Tear Down: Noise Luna Ring

 

View additional information

Muck Rack

More from Rich

Categories
Automotive - Vehicle Networking & Connectivity
Networking & 5G
Image Credit: Akasa
Akasa Releases 10 Gigabit PCIe NIC for Desktops, Servers, and Workstations

April 24, 2026

MORE
Open Source
Image Credit: Arteris
Arteris Partners with MIPS to Accelerate Physical AI SoC Development with RISC-V Platforms

April 23, 2026

MORE
Processing
Nohik Semel, CEO of Altair Semiconductor
Altair Semiconductor Breaks Away from Sony to Drive Next-Gen 5G IoT and Physical AI Solutions

May 1, 2026

MORE
Security
Image Credit: RunSafe Security
RunSafe Security Releases 2026 Medical Device Cybersecurity Index

May 4, 2026

MORE