Wincomm’s New Medical All-in-One PCs Feature IP65 Front Panel, Built-In Power Supply, and “Clean Me” Mode

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Wincomm

Wincomm released the WMP-22T-PIS-L and WMP-24T-PIS-L, a 21.5” and 23.8” medical All-in-One PC designed for operating rooms (OR) and critical healthcare environments. The WMP-22T/24T-PIS-L series combines an advanced fanless design with a built-in power supply in an anti-bacteria aluminum housing weighing just 7.8 and 8.6 kg.

Highlights:

Intel 13th generation Core i7/i5/i3 processors (15W Max)

Memory and storage include support for Dual Channel DDR5 SODIMM (up to 64GB) and fast-booting M.2 PCIe x4 NVMe SSDs

A 21.5" to 23.8” Full HD diagnostic panel with 1920 x 1080 resolution and 250 nits brightness

AC input 100-240V

Front panel is rated IP65, while the rear provides IP54 protection with a cable cover

"Clean Me" Function includes a dedicated hotkey to freeze the touch screen during cleaning

Advanced Connectivity and Safety:

Optional 4kV isolated LAN and COM

HDMI-In (supporting S5 mode) and dual video outputs (DP 1.4a and HDMI 2.0b)

Fully compliant with EN/IEC 60601-1 and 60601-1-2 medical standards

For more information, visit wincommusa.com/msg/Medical-OR-AIO-PCs.html.