Wincomm’s New Medical All-in-One PCs Feature IP65 Front Panel, Built-In Power Supply, and “Clean Me” Mode

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

February 24, 2026

News

Image Credit: Wincomm

Wincomm released the WMP-22T-PIS-L and WMP-24T-PIS-L, a 21.5” and 23.8” medical All-in-One PC designed for operating rooms (OR) and critical healthcare environments. The WMP-22T/24T-PIS-L series combines an advanced fanless design with a built-in power supply in an anti-bacteria aluminum housing weighing just 7.8 and 8.6 kg.

Highlights:

  • Intel 13th generation Core i7/i5/i3 processors (15W Max)
  • Memory and storage include support for Dual Channel DDR5 SODIMM (up to 64GB) and fast-booting M.2 PCIe x4 NVMe SSDs
  • A 21.5" to 23.8” Full HD diagnostic panel with 1920 x 1080 resolution and 250 nits brightness
  • AC input 100-240V
  • Front panel is rated IP65, while the rear provides IP54 protection with a cable cover
  • "Clean Me" Function includes a dedicated hotkey to freeze the touch screen during cleaning

Advanced Connectivity and Safety:

  • Optional 4kV isolated LAN and COM
  • HDMI-In (supporting S5 mode) and dual video outputs (DP 1.4a and HDMI 2.0b)
  • Fully compliant with EN/IEC 60601-1 and 60601-1-2 medical standards

For more information, visit wincommusa.com/msg/Medical-OR-AIO-PCs.html.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

