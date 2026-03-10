Embedded Computing Design Announces Tuxera Wins embedded world Best in Show Award

Embedded Computing Design

March 10, 2026

Phoenix, AZ, March 9, 2026, Embedded Computing Design (a division of OpenSystems Media), the leading source of “how-to” technical articles, videos, blogs, conferences, and podcasts for embedded engineers, today announced that Tuxera has been named one of the embedded world Best in Show Award winners.  All entries are assessed by the Editorial Team based on Design Excellence, Relative Performance and Market Impact.

“These are the best-in-class embedded systems and products on the market right now,” said Ken Briodagh, Editor-in-Chief of Embedded Computing Design. “Our Best in Show Awards Submissions have grown every year, and this is quite an accomplishment to be selected.”

"When storage fails in harsh mission-critical environments, systems stop, vehicles stall, and critical operations can grind to a halt — and there's no IT team standing by to fix it," said Marko Finnig, VP Embedded Solutions at Tuxera. "NitroFS was built for exactly those moments, and this recognition reflects both the engineers who designed it and a broader industry shift: storage is now central to the infrastructure that cannot afford to fail."

About OpenSystems Media

For more than 45 years, OpenSystems Media (OSM) has focused solely on the embedded engineering community across the AI, automotive, IoT, industrial, consumer, aerospace, defense, and transportation markets. OSM’s mission is to promote the development and use of open standards and new technologies in the embedded industry globally. Learn more at embeddedcomputing.com

To view all the content from embedded world visit https://embeddedcomputing.com/topics/embeddedworld

Embedded Computing Design is a media partner of embedded world, located in Hall 1-500

