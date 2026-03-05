SECO Features NXP i.MX 95-Based Edge AI Solutions at embedded world Germany 2026

Image Credit: SECO Throughout embedded world Germany (March 10–12, Nuremberg), SECO will be in Hall 1 at Booth 320 where it will focus on its NXP Semiconductors-based solutions. The spotlight will be on SECO’s portfolio built on NXP applications processors, with an emphasis on the i.MX 95 Applications Processors Family.

“At embedded world, we are showcasing how the NXP i.MX 95 platform, combined with SECO’s hardware and software expertise, enables secure and scalable Edge AI solutions across a broad range of applications,” said Davide Catani, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer at SECO.

Booth Highlights:

Modular Vision MX95:

SECO’s Modular Vision family consists of industrial HMI platforms engineered for seamless integration while scaling across performance tiers, form factors, and application domains. A member of this family, the Modular Vision MX95, is built on the NXP i.MX 95 SoC and combines high-performance graphics, integrated AI acceleration, and advanced security features in a compact, industrial-grade system ready for deployment.

In Industrial settings, the Modular Vision MX95 can run not stop due to its robust mechanical design with IP65 front protection in panel-mount installations, integrated thermal management, and wide DC input. For simpler mechanical integration, all interfaces are accessible from one side. A reliable and secure software baseline is delivered by Clea OS, SECO’s Yocto-based operating system.

Available display sizes include 7”, 10.1”, and 15.6” allowing manufactures the benefit of adopting a single HMI architecture for compact control points, mainstream operator panels, and larger dashboard or supervision stations. This method permits the use of the same software and operational model while adapting the form factor to specific operations.

Use Cases:

Industrial Automation

Transportation and Mobility Systems

Healthcare and Medical Devices

Coffee Machines and Vending Solutions

Smart Infrastructure

Mobile Robotics

Interactive Kiosks and Digital Signage

SOM-SMARC-MX95:

SECO’s SMARC module, the compact SOM-SMARC-MX95, combines multicore processing, integrated AI acceleration, and advanced security for secure, scalable, and AI-ready edge applications in industrial automation, robotics, and smart infrastructure. The platform leverages an integrated NPU for Edge AI and NXP EdgeLock 2GO for device-level security and certificate management while running Clea OS.

“SECO’s new module brings safe, secure, and scalable edge AI capabilities of the i.MX 95 SoC to life. The i.MX 95 applications processor’s high‑performance compute, advanced machine learning acceleration, and integrated functional safety and security allows OEMs to fast‑track the development of intelligent edge systems across industrial, IoT, and HMI applications,” said Shweta Latawa, Principal Product Manager, i.MX 95 Applications Processors, NXP Semiconductors.

embedded world Speaker Session:

Topic: The collaboration between SECO and NXP / The role of the NXP i.MX 95 platform in enabling secure, AI-ready edge solutions

Speakers: Robert Thompson, director of Secure Connected Edge Ecosystem at NXP Semiconductors, and Davide Catani, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at SECO

Location: Hall 1, Booth 320

Date/Time: March 12 at 11:00 AM

For more information, visit seco.com.

