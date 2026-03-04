Akasa AK-CC7409BP01 Offers 125W Cooling in a 29.5mm Low-Profile Design for Intel LGA1851 and LGA1700

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Akasa Akasa introduced the AK-CC7409BP01, a low-profile CPU cooler designed for thermally demanding, space-constrained environments. It is compatible with Intel LGA1851 and LGA1700 sockets and has an integrated copper vapor chamber heatsink and a UL-certified side blower fan delivering consistent cooling at 29.5mm in height. It is suited for 1U servers, SFF systems, and other applications where vertical clearance is limited.

The solution supports 12th-14th Generation Intel Core desktop processors (LGA1700 socket) and Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors (LGA1851 socket) up to 125W TDP.

Due to its compact size of 90 x 90 x 29.5mm, the AK-CC7409BP01 is ideal for a variety of space-constrained applications, including:

1U rackmount servers and compact server appliances

Edge computing nodes and embedded AI inference platforms

Industrial PCs and automation controllers deployed in factory and process control environments

Medical imaging and diagnostic equipment requiring reliable operation within compact enclosures

Digital signage and point-of-sale (POS) kiosk systems with limited internal clearance

Network appliances and telecommunications hardware operating in dense rack environments

The cooler’s copper vapor chamber plate uses a sealed two-phase heat transfer process (working fluid evaporates at the CPU contact area and condenses across the chamber surface, rapidly spreading heat laterally and dissipating it through the copper fins), resulting in a reduction in localized hot spots.

When combined with a UL-certified side blower fan, the AK-CC7409BP01 produces up to 28.04mm-H₂O static pressure to effectively expel heat from the heatsink. To reduce maintenance overhead in continuous running systems, support for PWM control from 1200 to 5500 RPM enables thermally responsive fan operation, while dual ball bearings offer an 80,000-hour rated fan life expectancy

Per the press release, supported spring-loaded screw mounting maintains level pressure distribution and high tolerance to vibration, ensuring the cooler remains firmly mounted over extended use. Pre-applied thermal interface material (TIM) reduces installation time and ensures consistent thermal contact from the outset.

For more information, visit akasa.co.uk/.