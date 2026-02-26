Boosting Maritime Security with Intelligent Edge-Based Video Analytics

Whitepaper

Securing the Ports: ASUS IoT PE1100N Enables Rugged Edge AI for Real-Time Maritime Security Analytics

Case Study Summary

Port operators face rising security risks, yet traditional vessel detection often relies on Automatic Identification System (AIS) signals—which can be manipulated, disabled, or missing—creating critical surveillance blind spots. Meanwhile, maritime deployments require industrial-grade computing that can withstand humidity, vibration, and extreme weather fluctuations.

In this case study, discover how Phoenix AI deployed its Vessel Detector at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges using the ASUS IoT PE1100N Edge AI computer, powered by NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™. The solution delivers real-time, on-device vessel detection, classification, and tracking—including non-AIS vessels—to reduce cloud dependence, minimize latency, and support reliable 24/7 operations in harsh environments.

