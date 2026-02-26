Embedded Computing Design

Boosting Maritime Security with Intelligent Edge-Based Video Analytics

February 26, 2026

Securing the Ports: ASUS IoT PE1100N Enables Rugged Edge AI for Real-Time Maritime Security Analytics


Case Study Summary

Port operators face rising security risks, yet traditional vessel detection often relies on Automatic Identification System (AIS) signals—which can be manipulated, disabled, or missing—creating critical surveillance blind spots. Meanwhile, maritime deployments require industrial-grade computing that can withstand humidity, vibration, and extreme weather fluctuations.

In this case study, discover how Phoenix AI deployed its Vessel Detector at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges using the ASUS IoT PE1100N Edge AI computer, powered by NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™. The solution delivers real-time, on-device vessel detection, classification, and tracking—including non-AIS vessels—to reduce cloud dependence, minimize latency, and support reliable 24/7 operations in harsh environments.

Download the case study to learn how to:

  • Deploy rugged, reliable Edge AI in harsh maritime/industrial conditions
  • Achieve high-accuracy, efficient intelligent video analytics with on-device processing
  • Accelerate deployment success through collaboration with ASUS IoT

