Embedded Executive: LE-UWB Touts Low Power Plus High Bandwidth | SPARK Microsystems

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Bluetooth claims to own the low-power wireless space with its Low Energy (LE) flavor. A newer, yet older entrant in the space wants to claim that throne. That would be Low Energy UWB, or LE-UWB. And now you understand the reference to newer-older.

UWB has been around for many years, but the LE variant is relatively new. In addition to lower power, it also offers a much higher bandwidth than Bluetooth, amongst other benefits, all of which are detailed by Frederic Nabki, the Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of SPARK Microsystems. Frederic joined me on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.