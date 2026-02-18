Embedded Executive: LE-UWB Touts Low Power Plus High Bandwidth | SPARK Microsystems

Embedded Computing Design

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

February 18, 2026

Podcast

Bluetooth claims to own the low-power wireless space with its Low Energy (LE) flavor. A newer, yet older entrant in the space wants to claim that throne. That would be Low Energy UWB, or LE-UWB. And now you understand the reference to newer-older. 

UWB has been around for many years, but the LE variant is relatively new. In addition to lower power, it also offers a much higher bandwidth than Bluetooth, amongst other benefits, all of which are detailed by Frederic Nabki, the Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of SPARK Microsystems. Frederic joined me on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

