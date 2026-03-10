Embedded Computing Design Announces SCI Semiconductor Wins embedded world Best in Show

News

Phoneix, AZ, March 9, 2026 Embedded Computing Design (a division of OpenSystems Media), the leading source of “how-to” technical articles, videos, blogs, conferences, and podcasts for embedded engineers, today announced that SCI Semiconductor has been named one of the embedded world Best in Show winners. All entries are assessed by the Editorial Team based on Design Excellence, Relative Performance, and Market Impact.

“These are the best-in-class embedded systems and products on the market right now,” said Ken Briodagh, Editor-in-Chief of Embedded Computing Design. “Our Best in Show Awards Submissions have grown every year, and this is quite an accomplishment to be selected.”

“As the EU Cyber Resilience Act moves from specification to implementation, the need for robust, memory-safe computing has never been greater,” said Haydn Povey, CEO, SCI Semiconductor. “SCI’s ICENI family represents a critical step forward in cybersecure MCU solutions. We are delighted to have this recognised as a Best in Show winner.”

About SCI Semiconductor

SCI Semiconductor enables proven robustness for security-centric applications by delivering ultra-secure computing. As a fabless semiconductor company, we provide sovereign capability solutions designed and implemented in the UK and fabricated in Dresden, Germany. Our MCU portfolio delivers a memory-safe future for compute, combining the highest levels of security, enabling code reuse, simpler development and streamlined lifecycles. Through established partnerships with government, worldrenowned technology leaders, and academia, we bring trusted, scalable security to AI/ML, control systems, and mission-critical applications across critical infrastructure, industrial, and defence sectors. SCI Semiconductor will be showing ICENI first silicon at Embedded World stand 4A-131.

About OpenSystems Media

For more than 45 years, OpenSystems Media (OSM) has focused solely on the embedded computing engineering community across the AI, automotive, IoT, industrial, consumer, aerospace, defense, and transportation markets. OSM’s mission is to promote the development and use of open standards and new technologies in the embedded computing industry globally. Learn more at embeddedcomputing.com.

