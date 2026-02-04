Embedded Executive: The Latest On the Chips Act | PQSecure

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Podcast

The Chips and Science Act has been with us for a while now, and obviously, technology doesn’t stand still.

To understand what’s going on with this important act, I spoke to Reza Azarderakhsh, the Founder and CEO of PQSecure Technologies. Reza introduced this act to our audience about a year ago, so this serves as a great update. We also dive into the related security issues developers need to stay on top of.

Hear it all on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

