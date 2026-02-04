Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: The Latest On the Chips Act | PQSecure

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

February 04, 2026

The Chips and Science Act has been with us for a while now, and obviously, technology doesn’t stand still.

To understand what’s going on with this important act, I spoke to Reza Azarderakhsh, the Founder and CEO of PQSecure TechnologiesReza introduced this act to our audience about a year ago, so this serves as a great update. We also dive into the related security issues developers need to stay on top of. 

Hear it all on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

