Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: The CHIPS Act, Take II, PQSecure

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

October 25, 2023

Embedded Executive: The CHIPS Act, Take II, PQSecure

Quantum computing raises the potential for anything to be hacked, and that includes government systems. Hence, the people behind the CHIPS Act want to make sure that the money that’s used for semiconductor development is being used in the areas that it deems most important.
 

To understand how that works, I spoke to Reza Azarderakhsh, the Founder and CEO of PQSecure Technologies on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. Reza is tied pretty closely to this initiative, as his company specializes in implementing security measures.

 
Subscribe

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Security
Consumer
Enhancing the Smart Home Experience with Wi-Fi HaLow Access Points

October 27, 2023

MORE
IoT
Image Credit: Advantech
Take Advantage of the Edge Evolution at the 2023 Advantech Embedded-IoT World Partner Conference

October 25, 2023

MORE
Networking & 5G
Engineering Hero: An Early Start in Development

October 24, 2023

MORE
Software & OS
Creating an Enhanced Development Environment Beyond Conventional IDEs

October 13, 2023

MORE