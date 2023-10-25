Embedded Executive: The CHIPS Act, Take II, PQSecure

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Quantum computing raises the potential for anything to be hacked, and that includes government systems. Hence, the people behind the CHIPS Act want to make sure that the money that’s used for semiconductor development is being used in the areas that it deems most important.



To understand how that works, I spoke to Reza Azarderakhsh, the Founder and CEO of PQSecure Technologies on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. Reza is tied pretty closely to this initiative, as his company specializes in implementing security measures.