OSS Unveils Ultra-Dense 16-Way GPU Expansion System

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

ESCONDIDO, Calif., -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) announced Ponto, an ultra-high-power density PCIe Gen5 expansion system supporting 16 675 W full-size add-in cards in a 6U rack space for the next generation of GPU and accelerator devices.

Ponto supplies 11 kW of power to expansion slots, equivalent to a 1.83 kW per rack unit, which enables users to pool 16 dual-width add-in cards of up to 675 W, such as the 600 W H200 NVL, in one system. The Ponto is also configurable to support 32 single-width add-in cards.

With Ponto, OSS leveraged its expertise in thermal management to solve the challenging problem of cooling the expansion system. The utilization of high-voltage fans, specialized ducting, and dynamic fan controls ensure that the GPUs in the system will run at full power, full time.

OSS’ Unified Baseboard Management Controller (U-BMC) enables advanced system monitoring which integrates seamlessly with the host server’s system management interface. U-BMC manages, monitors, and controls the telemetry of OSS products with advanced capabilities. This software securely enables OSS customers to unify their systems management and enjoy unique benefits such as dynamic fan controls, GPU power throttling, and add-in card telemetry.

Ponto is designed for data center environments requiring high-density compute performance for high data throughput applications and is well-suited for PCIe expansion-focused composable infrastructure architectures.

