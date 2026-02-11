Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: A Fresh Approach to AI | VSORA

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

February 11, 2026

Podcast

Embedded Executive: A Fresh Approach to AI | VSORA

There are many different ways to look at the tangled web of AI. For example, tackling from the inference perspective is one way of looking at the puzzle, as not everyone is doing that. 

One vendor, who may have a leg up, is VSORA, who claims to "make AI more accessible, efficient, and sustainable than ever.” That sounds like a tall order, but a great move to reaching that goal is to bring along someone who’s actually climbed the mountain before. In this case, that would be Sandra Rivera, a long-time Intel veteran and former CEO of Altera, and now the Chairwoman of the Board at VSORA. Sandra was my guest on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
DevTalk Embedded Executive Embedded Insiders

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
AI & Machine Learning
Analog & Power
Embedded Executive: Energy Harvesting Replaces Batteries/Traditional Power Sources | WePower Technologies

January 28, 2026

MORE
Industrial
Texas Instruments to Acquire Silicon Labs

February 4, 2026

MORE
Networking & 5G
Embedded Executive: Wireless Charging Just Got Faster | WPC

January 14, 2026

MORE
Security
STM32 OTA Firmware Update

February 4, 2026

MORE