Embedded Executive: A Fresh Approach to AI | VSORA

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Podcast

There are many different ways to look at the tangled web of AI. For example, tackling from the inference perspective is one way of looking at the puzzle, as not everyone is doing that.

One vendor, who may have a leg up, is VSORA, who claims to "make AI more accessible, efficient, and sustainable than ever.” That sounds like a tall order, but a great move to reaching that goal is to bring along someone who’s actually climbed the mountain before. In this case, that would be Sandra Rivera, a long-time Intel veteran and former CEO of Altera, and now the Chairwoman of the Board at VSORA. Sandra was my guest on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.