The Road to embedded world: congatec “Goes Bigger” With Application-Ready Platforms

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: congatec

During embedded world Germany, congatec will exhibit its latest innovations in application-ready platforms while located at Hall 3, Booth 241. congatec is "going bigger" following an investment in JUMPtec (the former module business of Kontron AG) that expands its portfolio to even more modules, application examples, and services.

At its booth, congatec plans to emphasize aReady.COM and aReady.IOT offerings providing a new level of application readiness to simplify module-based application designs, increase security, and accelerate time-to-market of innovative solutions.

aReady.COM:

congatec’s aReady.COM strategy enhances its Computer-on-Module (COM) ecosystem with pre-installed, application-ready software building blocks. Customers can configure aReady.COM with real-time hypervisors to consolidate multiple functions – including real-time control, HMI, AI, and IoT connectivity – on a single module. Supported operating systems, such as Ubuntu Professional and Bosch Rexroth’s ctrlX, come fully licensed and certified, reducing integration complexity and accelerating deployment.

Highlights:

COM Express Type 6 Compact module conga-TCRP1 based on the latest AMD Ryzen AI Embedded P100 Series processors accelerate embedded computing applications with up to 59 TOPS of combined AI inference performance, with up to 50 TOPS provided by the XDNA2 NPU, and the remaining performance delivered by up to 6 AMD Zen5 CPU cores and the RDNA3.5 GPU.

conga-HPC/mIQ-X powered by the Qualcomm Dragonwing IQ-X Series processors delivers exceptional single and multithread compute performance. Edge AI applications, including local machine learning (ML), and the running of large language models (LLMs), benefit from up to 45 TOPS of AI performance with the dedicated NPU powered by the Qualcomm Hexagon processor.

Five new congatec COMs across four form factors leverage the advanced heterogeneous core architecture of Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors to enable local natural language processing (NLP), large language model (LLM) execution, image classification, sensor fusion, and simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) in both new and existing designs. They offer up to 16 cores with up to 10 TOPS and features an integrated NPU5 for low-power AI inference with up to 50 TOPS, and can replace discrete AI accelerators with up to 12 Xe3 cores with up to ~120 TOPS. Size, weight, and power (SWaP) optimized small form factor designs are best served with the COM Express Mini and COM-HPC Mini modules.

Existing COM Express applications benefit from two different COM Express Compact modules optimized for either rugged or cost. New applications requiring uncompromised performance and I/O bandwidth will leverage the new COM-HPC Client module.

For more information, visit https://www.congatec.com/us/congatec/events/embedded-world/.

