Embedded Computing Design

embedded world Germany: Upgraded TASKING Compiler Brings Integrated Compile, Debug, and Test for RH850 Architecture

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

March 04, 2026

News

Image Credit: TASKING

TASKING will be highlighting its upgraded compiler at embedded world in Nuremberg March 10-12 (Booth 4-150, Hall 4). It supports the Renesas RH850/U2x microcontroller (MCU) family, including the new RH850/U2C series.

The compiler combined with TASKING’s debug and test tools offers automotive and industrial developers a seamless and integrated compile, debug and test solution for the RH850 architecture. TASKING now supports all major automotive architectures, including TriCore, Arm, and RISC-V, within a single chip certified by TÜV for functional safety and cybersecurity.

Frank Krämer, Director Microcontroller Partnerships at TASKING commented, "With our modernized compiler and the availability of an integrated compile, debug and test toolchain supporting RH850, automotive and industrial developers can fill any gaps they may have in their toolchain with a single integrated system from one vendor. With TASKING, they can confidently and efficiently move between architectures and never leave their trusted and established tool environment."

According to the press release, the TASKING RH850 Compiler is currently in pre-release and is expected to be available to select customers in April ahead of its public rollout in Q2.

TASKING will feature its Holistic RH850 Development Solution in Booth 4-150 Hall 4 at embedded world March 10-12 in Nuremberg.

For more information, visit tasking.com/events/ew26/.

Learn about all the latest news and articles about embedded world.

Secure your free ticket, click here.

Exhibiting at embedded world?  Download our Marketer's Guide to embedded world.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Debug & Test
Topic Tags
Consumer
Image Credit: Defend
Protect Your Home from Thieves and Floods

February 25, 2026

MORE
Industrial
Image Credit: Akasa
Akasa AK-CC7409BP01 Offers 125W Cooling in a 29.5mm Low-Profile Design for Intel LGA1851 and LGA1700

March 4, 2026

MORE
Networking & 5G
Qualcomm Announces 5G-Advanced Leap with Qualcomm X105 5G Modem-RF

March 4, 2026

MORE
Security
Image Credit: Kudelski Labs
Meeting the EU Cyber Resilience Act: Kudelski Labs Highlights Future-Ready Security Solutions at embedded world

March 3, 2026

MORE