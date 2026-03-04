embedded world Germany: Upgraded TASKING Compiler Brings Integrated Compile, Debug, and Test for RH850 Architecture

Image Credit: TASKING TASKING will be highlighting its upgraded compiler at embedded world in Nuremberg March 10-12 (Booth 4-150, Hall 4). It supports the Renesas RH850/U2x microcontroller (MCU) family, including the new RH850/U2C series.

The compiler combined with TASKING’s debug and test tools offers automotive and industrial developers a seamless and integrated compile, debug and test solution for the RH850 architecture. TASKING now supports all major automotive architectures, including TriCore, Arm, and RISC-V, within a single chip certified by TÜV for functional safety and cybersecurity.

Frank Krämer, Director Microcontroller Partnerships at TASKING commented, "With our modernized compiler and the availability of an integrated compile, debug and test toolchain supporting RH850, automotive and industrial developers can fill any gaps they may have in their toolchain with a single integrated system from one vendor. With TASKING, they can confidently and efficiently move between architectures and never leave their trusted and established tool environment."

According to the press release, the TASKING RH850 Compiler is currently in pre-release and is expected to be available to select customers in April ahead of its public rollout in Q2.

TASKING will feature its Holistic RH850 Development Solution in Booth 4-150 Hall 4 at embedded world March 10-12 in Nuremberg.

For more information, visit tasking.com/events/ew26/.

