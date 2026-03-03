The Road to embedded world: Join Trenz to Discover Next-Gen FPGA and Edge AI Hardware

Trenz will be bringing its lineup of brand-new hardware to embedded world Germany. At its booth, 5-140, Trenz will showcase ten new products (seven AMD-based and three Altera-based solutions) covering everything from budget friendly FPGA platforms and high-IO designs to RF signal processing and next-generation edge AI.

Booth Highlights:

TE0873

The key highlight is the TE0873, Trenz’s first module in its new AMD Spartan UltraScale+ series. The solution is designed for applications that demand deterministic performance, high data throughput, and flexible hardware acceleration, it is ideal for systems requiring many IOs.

With seamless integration and a compact form factor, the TE0873 combines on-board components such as QSPI flash, SDRAM, and USB-to-UART, supplemented by high-density board-to-board connectors making integration into custom carrier designs simpler.

AMD Platforms:

TE0825 - Zynq UltraScale+ for Industrial & Automotive:

An embedded platform with automotive options, extensive IO resources, and 1000BASE-T1 Ethernet for connected controllers and gateway designs

TE0836 - Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC:

Built for broadband signal chains with integrated RF-ADCs/RF-DACs, DDR4 memory, and high-speed transceivers, ideal for SDR, test & measurement, and communications

TE0860 and TE0861 - Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC SoMs:

Two powerful SoMs featuring flexible DDR4 options (including ECC), eMMC, Gigabit Ethernet, USB, and multi-gigabit transceivers, designed for industrial embedded computing, vision, control, and interface bridging

TE0878 - Spartan UltraScale+ High-IO/High-Speed:

Combines LPDDR5 with up to 8 GTH MGTs and extensive IO via board-to-board connectors, targeting compact, cost-efficient high-speed applications

TE0965 - Versal AI Edge Gen 2:

Edge platform features LPDDR5 connectivity, various GTYP transceivers, and rich IO resources (including MIPI-ready capabilities), designed for Edge AI

Altera solutions: Agilex 3 and Agilex 5

TEI0135 - Altera Agilex 3 SoC:

Features LPDDR4, eMMC, transceivers, MIPI D-PHY options, Ethernet, and TPM 2.0, for industrial embedded platforms

TEI0140 - Altera Agilex 3 (compact, prototyping-friendly):

USB-C powered, integrated USB Blaster III (JTAG/UART/FIFO), and practical IO headers for fast evaluation and prototyping

TEI0186 - Altera Agilex 5 SoC:

Developed for higher bandwidth and modern interfaces, supports up to 12 transceivers (up to 28 Gbit/s), LPDDR4, eMMC, MIPI D-PHY, and TPM 2.0, engineered for demanding embedded and communications systems

What to Expect:

Visitors can connect with other professionals that currently work with evaluating platforms for high-IO designs, RF signal processing, edge AI, or cost-optimized FPGAs. The Trenz experts will be available to help you compare the latest modules side by side, and discuss which solution best fits your next embedded, industrial, or communications design.

For more information, visit www.trenz-electronic.de.

