Intelligent Memory Showcases Industrial SD and microSD Storage Solutions at embedded world Germany 2026

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Intelligent Memory

Eschborn, Germany. Intelligent Memory (IM) announced the immediate availability of its industrial‑grade SD and microSD cards in 512MB, 1GB, and 2GB. Its SD devices are designed for embedded and industrial applications that don’t require high densities, but data reliability and durability.

“For industrial customers navigating the 2026 memory crunch, IM’s SD card portfolio offers a rare source of reassurance and supply chain stability,” said Alistair Jones, Global Director Sales & Marketing at Intelligent Memory. “But even irrespective of the current market situation, baseline flash products are disappearing. Therefore, availability is becoming a decisive competitive advantage for OEMs.”

IM’s SD and microSD cards are based on SLC (Single-Level Cell) NAND flash with 60,000 (60K) Program/Erase (P/E) cycles. The solutions operate at industrial temperatures making them perfect for medical devices, data loggers, digital signage, industrial and machine vision cameras, as well as Raspberry Pi- and Arduino-based industrial systems.

512MB, 1GB, and 2GB SD and microSD cards are now available globally. According to the press release, other densities are available but may have lead times.

Visit Intelligent Memory at embedded world Germany from March 10 to 12 in Hall 1, Booth 340 to see its NAND flash memory product line including the previous mentioned SD and microSD cards.

For more information, visit intelligentmemory.com/products/nand-flash-products/sd.

