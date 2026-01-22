PX5 NET Gains TÜV Approval, Enabling Faster Certification of Safety-Critical Embedded Applications

PX5 publicized the off-the-shelf functional safety certification of the PX5 NET embedded TCP/IP stack, and in turn, making all three PX5 core products, PX5 RTOS, PX5 FILE, and PX5 NET, now SGS-TÜV Saar certified.

According to the press release, PX5 is the only RTOS provider offering an end-to-end functional safety-certified software groundwork for faster, lower-risk design of mission-critical embedded systems across automotive, industrial, medical, and rail industries.

PX5 NET delivers real-time TCP/IP networking support as well as improved safety, security, and portability for embedded RTOS. A native BSD Sockets API provides streamlined development guaranteeing compatibility and ease of use, safeguards against memory corruption vulnerabilities, and sets a new standard for network packet integrity for embedded devices.

“Functional safety directly affects system reliability and security, which is why developers need software they can trust,” said William Lamie, CEO of PX5. “With all three of our products now fully TÜV certified, developers can get their safety-critical systems to market more rapidly and with lower risk by leveraging pre-certified components instead of having to certify from scratch. They will also be able to feel confident that application code is secure, reliable and certifiable without compromising size, speed or performance.”

SGS-TÜV Saar awarded TÜV certification to PX5 RTOS in 2024 and PX5 FILE in 2025. All three are also certified to the highest levels of IEC 61508, IEC 62304, ISO 26262 and EN 50128 functional safety standards, specifically IEC 61508 SIL 4, IEC 62304 Class C, ISO 26262 ASIL D and EN 50128 SW-SIL 4.

For more information, visit px5rtos.com.