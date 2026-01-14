Embedded Executive: Wireless Charging Just Got Faster | WPC

Embedded Computing Design

By Rich Nass

January 14, 2026

We’ve all seen the wireless charging devices; you set your phone down on the charger, come back after a while, and your phone is charged. If the charger manufacturer followed the standard set forth by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), that scenario would play out. If they didn’t follow the standard, then you may come back to an uncharged device. 

Recently, the WPC released the latest version of its charging spec, pushing the charging level from 15 W up to 25 W. Hear more about it on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast, where I speak to the WPC’s Marketing Director, Paul Golden.

 

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

