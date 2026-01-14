Embedded Executive: Wireless Charging Just Got Faster | WPC

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Podcast

We’ve all seen the wireless charging devices; you set your phone down on the charger, come back after a while, and your phone is charged. If the charger manufacturer followed the standard set forth by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), that scenario would play out. If they didn’t follow the standard, then you may come back to an uncharged device.

Recently, the WPC released the latest version of its charging spec, pushing the charging level from 15 W up to 25 W. Hear more about it on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast, where I speak to the WPC’s Marketing Director, Paul Golden.