Embedded Executive: embedded world in Germany is Nearly Here | Axel Sikora

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Podcast

T-minus six days for embedded world in Nuremberg. If you’ve been in the embedded space for any amount of time, you’re likely aware of embedded world, which is the annual global meeting place for the industry.

On this week’s Embedded Executives podcast, I was able to corral Axel Sikora, the Chairman of the conference’s technical committee. We walked through some of the highlights of the upcoming event.