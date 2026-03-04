Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: embedded world in Germany is Nearly Here | Axel Sikora

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

March 04, 2026

Podcast

Embedded Executive: embedded world in Germany is Nearly Here | Axel Sikora

T-minus six days for embedded world in Nuremberg. If you’ve been in the embedded space for any amount of time, you’re likely aware of embedded world, which is the annual global meeting place for the industry. 

On this week’s Embedded Executives podcast, I was able to corral Axel Sikora, the Chairman of the conference’s technical committee. We walked through some of the highlights of the upcoming event.

 
DevTalk Embedded Executive Embedded Insiders

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
IoT - Edge Computing
Analog & Power
Selecting Current Sense Transformers for Switched-mode Power Supplies

March 2, 2026

MORE
IoT
Image Credit: Infineon
The Road to embedded world: Infineon Accelerates Edge AI and Power Design with PSOC MCUs

March 4, 2026

MORE
Security
Image Credit: Kudelski Labs
Meeting the EU Cyber Resilience Act: Kudelski Labs Highlights Future-Ready Security Solutions at embedded world

March 3, 2026

MORE
HPC/Datacenters
PSM Integration for Enhanced Module Solutions in 48 V Data Centers

March 4, 2026

MORE