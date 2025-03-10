Selecting Current Sense Transformers for Switched-mode Power Supplies

Whitepaper

Accurate in-circuit current measurements are often required to limit over-current, control power circuits, and optimize circuit performance.

Designers often use current transformers to measure high-frequency changing (alternating) current of various waveforms, but selecting the best off-the-shelf current sense transformer has its challenges. This application note discusses how to best balance the design trade-offs in component size, current handling, and efficiency.