CORTEX Biophysik Leverages McObject’s eXtremeDB to Boost Cardiovascular Diagnostics for Athletes and Clinicians

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: McObject Seattle, Washington and München, Germany. McObject, the developer of the eXtremeDB embedded database system, shared that CORTEX Biophysik is now using eXtremeDB in its Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing devices to deliver enhanced cardiovascular diagnostics for scientists, athletes, and healthcare providers.

Steven Graves, McObject’s CEO, commented, “We are grateful to help CORTEX fulfill their vision of helping people live healthier lives. eXtremeDB was originally developed to provide reliable data management for resource constrained mission-critical embedded systems and built with customers like CORTEX in mind.”

According to the press release, eXtremeDB will be utilized in spiroergometry environments designed by CORTEX to collect patient measurements and data seamlessly. The upgrade follows global medical standards and supports data recovery.

“eXtremeDB has the small footprint necessary for the i.MX 6ULL, and eXtremeDB’s support for AES-256 encryption was an absolute requirement. We also appreciated the quick responses from the McObject engineering team,” ends Steve Müller, Developer at CORTEX Biophysik.

