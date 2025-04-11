Embedded Computing Design

CORTEX Biophysik Leverages McObject’s eXtremeDB to Boost Cardiovascular Diagnostics for Athletes and Clinicians

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

April 11, 2025

News

Image Credit: McObject

Seattle, Washington and München, Germany. McObject, the developer of the eXtremeDB embedded database system, shared that CORTEX Biophysik is now using eXtremeDB in its Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing devices to deliver enhanced cardiovascular diagnostics for scientists, athletes, and healthcare providers.

Steven Graves, McObject’s CEO, commented, “We are grateful to help CORTEX fulfill their vision of helping people live healthier lives. eXtremeDB was originally developed to provide reliable data management for resource constrained mission-critical embedded systems and built with customers like CORTEX in mind.”

According to the press release, eXtremeDB will be utilized in spiroergometry environments designed by CORTEX to collect patient measurements and data seamlessly. The upgrade follows global medical standards and supports data recovery.

“eXtremeDB has the small footprint necessary for the i.MX 6ULL, and eXtremeDB’s support for AES-256 encryption was an absolute requirement. We also appreciated the quick responses from the McObject engineering team,” ends Steve Müller, Developer at CORTEX Biophysik.

For more information, visit mcobject.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Software & OS - Operating Systems, Filesystems & Libraries
Analog & Power
DevTalk with Rich and Vin: Reverse Engineering

April 10, 2025

MORE
Automotive
Kardome Joins NVIDIA AGX to Offer AI Voice Recognition to Auto OEMs

April 9, 2025

MORE
Consumer
Image Credit: Infineon
Overcome smart door lock design challenges using the latest Wi-Fi Standards

February 4, 2025

MORE
IoT
u-blox Announces ZED-X20P GNSS Receiver

April 1, 2025

MORE