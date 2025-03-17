Embedded Computing Design

Flex Power Modules Unveiled Advanced AI-Optimized Power Solutions at embedded world 2025

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

March 17, 2025

News

Image Credit: Flex Power Modules

At embedded world 2025, Flex Power Modules presented its latest power modules developed to enhance AI-driven workloads while increasing power density in small form factors enhancing energy efficiency and space optimization. Flex Power Modules showcased its BMR352 and BMR316 solutions, both compatible with the Flex Power Designer software, supporting real-time configuration, simulation, and performance monitoring.

Designed for cutting-edge GPUs, the regulated but non-isolated BMR352 delivers 3 kW peak power within a spaced optimized quarter brick form, developing both thermal efficiency and stability.

The non-isolated, unregulated BMR316 delivers an efficient 48 V to 12 V power conversion, highlighting innovative cooling designed for high-performance computing in space-limited environments.

For more information on the BMR316, visit here.
For more information on the BMR352, visit here.

For more information on Flex Power Modules, visit flexpowermodules.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Analog & Power
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
Topic Tags
