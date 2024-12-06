Flex Power Modules’ Game-Changing Solutions for AI/ML Data Centers

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Flex Power Modules

Flex Power Modules introduced the BMR352, a non-isolated fully regulated DC/DC converter delivering high power in a quarter-brick form factor. Also announced was the compact BMR316, a non-isolated, unregulated DC/DC intermediate bus converter (IBC) developed for AI and ML data center applications.

BMR352

A continuous power output of 2 kW is provided with a possibility of up to 3 kW peak power for a limited time. The Input voltage range is 40 – 60 V with a regulated output voltage of 12.2 V. Peak efficiency is 97.9% at just over half-load. Its 58.4 x 36.8 x 14.5 mm (2.30 x 1.45 x 0.57 in) size enables integration into small spaces. A digital interface provides flexibility in configuration. It is designed for through-hole mounting using wave solder or pin-in-paste production.

BMR316

The BMR316 features a fixed 4:1 conversion ratio, dropping from 48V to 12V. Continuous power output of 1 kW is delivered with peak power up to 3 kW. Power density exceeds 900 W/cm3 (15 kW/in3) during peak load. It measures 23.4 x 17.8 x 7.65 mm and operates within an input range of 38 – 60 V (68 V peak), delivering an output of 9.5 – 15 V.

It works with various voltage regulator modules (VRMs) and Point-of-Load (PoL) converters, converting the intermediate bus to core voltages needed in AI and datacom centers requiring high peak power handling, efficient use of board space, and optimized energy efficiency. The BMR316 is ideal for cold wall mounting or direct to chip liquid cooling solutions.

Highlights include fast load-transient response, high current-monitoring accuracy, and a calculated MTBF of 7.43 million hours while meeting the latest IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 safety standards with built-in protection and warning systems.

For more information, visit flexpowermodules.com