Scaling Vision AI: Transforming Cameras Into Purpose-Specific AIoT Sensors

Whitepaper

Edge Vision AI is revolutionizing the IoT industry by transforming traditional cameras into intelligent Vision AIoT sensors that interpret and act on visual data in real-time. This cutting-edge technology eliminates human monitoring, delivering unprecedented levels of automation and efficiency.

This whitepaper presents a real-world case study of Edge Vision AI technology in warehouse and logistics operations, automating labor-intensive tasks such as package inspection, employee PPE compliance, and truck tracking. These applications significantly improve accuracy, efficiency, and worker safety. This solution is powered by Irida Labs' PerCV.ai software and the ASUS IoT PE2100N—a rugged, fanless, intelligent edge AI system powered by NVIDIA®️ Jetson AGX Orin™️.

In summary, these advanced solutions represent a pivotal trend. Embracing them is essential for businesses to stay competitive and achieve operational success.

Download Whitepaper to:

Discover the fastest and most effective way to enhance efficiency by adopting industrial-grade edge computers and AI platforms for your manufacturing business

Understand the Vision AI concept and its workflow, from data collection and algorithm development to real-time processing and deployment

Explore the potential of Edge Vision AI in manufacturing automation, particularly in warehouse management, and how businesses can benefit



Name: Chiaohui Chang

Title: Senior Product Director at ASUS

Chiaohui Chang is a Senior Product Director at ASUS, specializing in product strategy and planning for edge computers, AI accelerators, and industrial solutions across key sectors, including Retail, Manufacturing, and Healthcare. With a strong focus on innovation, she drives the integration of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) to enhance product performance, optimize operational efficiency, and enable digital transformation. Her expertise in cutting-edge technologies positions her as a leader in delivering advanced, high-impact solutions that address industry challenges and drive business growth.