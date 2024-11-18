Wincomm’s Medical-Grade WMP-27T-PIS Series Recognized for Outstanding Design and Performance

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Wincomm

Wincomm shared that its WMP-27T-PIS series has earned the Taiwan Excellence Award 2025, granted by the Ministry of Economic Affairs. The award identifies products with innovative performance in research and development, design, quality, and market impact, while emphasizing the assurance it is "made in Taiwan."

Highlights:

Performance:

Intel 13th Gen Core i7 processors and Iris Xe Graphics deliver high-speed image processing and real-time surgical decision-making

Reliability:

Built-in power supply ensures operational safety

Battle Surface Contamination:

Antibacterial (MRSA) surface, IP65 front and IP54 rear for waterproofing, and dustproofing

Enhanced Visualization:

A 27-inch 4K screen supports multi-touch screen setups

Medical Grade Certifications:

Meets UL/cUL/EN 60601-1, MDR/CE IEC 60601-1, FCC/VCCI Class B

