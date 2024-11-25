Navitas Combines GaN and SiC Technologies for Industry-Leading 98% Efficient 8.5kW PSU

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Navitas Semiconductor Torrance, California. Navitas Semiconductor introduced what it has billed as the world’s first 8.5 kW power supply unit (PSU) powered by GaN and SiC technologies to achieve 98% efficiency, for next-generation AI and hyperscale data centers. The 54V output PSU, optimized for AI applications, complies with Open Compute Project (OCP) and Open Rack v3 (ORv3) specifications while leveraging GaNSafe and Gen-3 Fast SiC MOSFETs arranged in 3-phase interleaved PFC and LLC topologies.

Input voltage ranges from 180 to 264 V ac , with a standby output voltage of 12 V, and an operating temperature range of -5oC to 45oC. Its hold-up time at 8.5 kW is 10 ms, with 20 ms feasible utilizing an extender.

GaNSafe redefines safety in GaN technology with features such as 350ns maximum short-circuit protection latency, 2kV ESD protection on all pins, removal of negative gate drive, and customizable slew rate control all operated with 4-pins, enabling a GaN FET, requiring no VCC pin. The solution is suitable for applications from 1 kW to 22 kW, 650 V GaNSafe in TOLL and TOLT packages are available with a range of R DS(ON)MAX from 25 to 98 mΩ.

“This complete wide bandgap solution of GaN and SiC enables the continuation of Navitas’ AI power roadmap which enables this 8.5kW and plans to drive to 12kW & higher in the near-term”, said Gene Sheridan, CEO and co-founder of Navitas. “As many as 95% of the world’s data centers cannot support the power demands of servers running NVIDIA’s latest Blackwell GPUs, highlighting a readiness gap in the ecosystem. This PSU design directly addresses these challenges for AI and hyperscale data centers.”

The PSU was on display for the first time at Electronica 2024 (Hall C 3, booth 129, November 12th- 15th).

