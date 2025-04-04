Axiomtek Powers Industrial IoT with the eBOX100A

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Axiomtek

Axiomtek announced its flexible Intel Atom x7211E or Intel Core i3-N305 powered eBOX100A, a compact fanless embedded system ideal for factory automation, industrial IoT, edge computing, and more. The solution features a 2.5" SATA HDD/SSD drive and one M.2 Key E 2230 for a wireless module, providing high-speed wireless communication. The platform integrates a full-size PCI Express Mini Card slot supporting USB 2.0, PCIe, and SIM signals, along with an internal SIM slot to expand connectivity further.

The system enables customized I/O expansion options such as COM, CAN, and DIO through PCIe mini card extensions and supports I/O connections, including two RS-232/422/485 ports with autoflow, two USB 3.2 Gen1, two USB 2.0, HDMI, DisplayPort++, a remote switch, and Phoenix-type VDC power input.

Highlights:

Intel processor N97 quad-core SoC (Alder Lake-N)

1 DDR5 SO-DIMM, up to 16GB

Operating temperature ranges from -40°C to +60°C

Supports either 2-port or 4-port 2.5GbE versions

Intelligent power management for USB power on/off control

Supports HDMI (FHD) and DisplayPort++ for dual-view

Front-access I/O design

For more information, visit axiomtek.com.