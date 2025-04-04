Axiomtek Powers Industrial IoT with the eBOX100A

Embedded Computing Design

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

April 04, 2025

News

Image Credit: Axiomtek

Axiomtek announced its flexible Intel Atom x7211E or Intel Core i3-N305 powered eBOX100A, a compact fanless embedded system ideal for factory automation, industrial IoT, edge computing, and more. The solution features a 2.5" SATA HDD/SSD drive and one M.2 Key E 2230 for a wireless module, providing high-speed wireless communication. The platform integrates a full-size PCI Express Mini Card slot supporting USB 2.0, PCIe, and SIM signals, along with an internal SIM slot to expand connectivity further.

The system enables customized I/O expansion options such as COM, CAN, and DIO through PCIe mini card extensions and supports I/O connections, including two RS-232/422/485 ports with autoflow, two USB 3.2 Gen1, two USB 2.0, HDMI, DisplayPort++, a remote switch, and Phoenix-type VDC power input.

Highlights:

  • Intel processor N97 quad-core SoC (Alder Lake-N)
  • 1 DDR5 SO-DIMM, up to 16GB
  • Operating temperature ranges from -40°C to +60°C
  • Supports either 2-port or 4-port 2.5GbE versions
  • Intelligent power management for USB power on/off control
  • Supports HDMI (FHD) and DisplayPort++ for dual-view
  • Front-access I/O design             

For more information, visit axiomtek.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

