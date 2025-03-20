Embedded Computing Design

The Road Ahead: Automotive Tech, Standards, and Safety for 2025

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

March 20, 2025

In this episode of Embedded Insiders, we’re joined by Jonathan Moore, Director of Advanced Systems at Exida, and John Ellis, USA President and Head of Product at Codethink. These industry leaders share their insights on the future of automotive technology, focusing on software engineering for 2025, along with key discussions on trust, safety, and evolving industry standards.

 

But first, Rich and Ken are back from embedded world 2025 in Nuremberg to share highlights for those who couldn’t attend. They’ll cover the annual Best-in-Show awards, hands-on workshops, and emerging technologies shaping the future. 

 
