Product of the Week: Heilind Electronics’ Brady M410 and M510 Series Printers

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Productivity and efficiency are essential for today’s professionals, who need tools to keep up with demanding, ever-changing work environments. Portable, durable, and reliable solutions are key to allowing them to work freely and effectively, wherever work takes them.

Heilind Electronics offers a line of portable printers designed to meet these needs. The Brady M410 and M510 printers cater to professionals in industrial (non-robotics), computing, data communications, telecommunications, test, measurement, and laboratory settings. The M410 printer is designed for handheld, industrial-grade printing use cases, and the M510 is designed as a durable desktop solution for workstations and assembly.

The Brady M410 and M510 Series Printers in Action

Designed to meet the labeling needs of professionals, both the M410 and M510 models utilize thermal transfer print technology to provide durable and long-lasting labels for the previously mentioned industries, as well as wire and cable, electrical, general identification, safety and facility, and lean 5S applications.

The Brady M410 model is suitable for everyday workplace needs for contractors, datacom, and electrical professionals. The model enables features such as a user-friendly design with an intuitive QWERTY keypad layout paired with programmable presets for simple labeling, wire marking, flagging, and patch panel identification.

The M410 model also boasts durability as it is designed to withstand tough work conditions and is designed to replace the BMP41 model.

Additional features of the Brady M410 include:

1.33" per second print speed

Rechargeable NiMH battery

Withstands 4' drops

Design and print labels using the keypad or desktop software

Less than 0.06" of label waste per job

View cartridges in an easy-to-see window

300 dpi for sharp print quality

Create labels with design guides

The Brady M510 is designed for professionals requiring high-speed and high-volume labeling, like managing bulk labeling tasks, particularly in labs, workstations, and field operations. The M510 printer supports high-quality labels up to 1.5 inches wide at a speed of 1.5 inches per second with 300 dpi resolution. The M510 is also equipped with a full-color LCD screen, a QWERTY keypad, and a separate numeric keypad for data entry.

The M510 printer is compatible with the Brady Workstation software for ideal batch label creation and data management. The M510 is designed to replace the BMP51.

Additional features of the Brady M510 include:

1.5" per second print speed

Print up to 4,400 labels on a single charge with the enhanced Gen3 Li-ION battery (Sold separately. Included in all M510 Printer Kits)

Store and import data files from a USB thumb drive

300 dpi for sharp print quality

Design and print labels using the two keypads or desktop software

Seamless cartridge changes

Withstands 4' drops

Getting Started with the Brady M410 and M510 Series Printers

Both the M410 and M510 are designed as robust printing solutions for professionals with everyday labeling tasks or high-volume production in modern workplaces.

For more information about the Brady M410 and M510 Series Printers from Heilind Electronics, check out the video from the company below:

