Witekio Offering Ubuntu Pro for Devices in Partnership with Canonical

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Witekio Witekio, an Avnet subsidiary, announced it has joined a strategic collaboration with Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, to introduce various innovations for the fast growing embedded and IoT markets. Witekio is already an authorized provider for Ubuntu Pro for Devices, Canonical’s comprehensive subscription for open-source security.

“Ubuntu is continuing to grow its influence and drive innovation in the IoT space, enabling innovators to push boundaries,” said Joe Dulin, VP, Devices Sales at Canonical. “With Witekio now offering Ubuntu Pro for Devices, customers gain long-term security, scalability, and the expert support they need to build future-proof embedded systems.”

It is expected that Witekio will support designers from out-of-the-box operating systems through application development, cloud connectivity, cybersecurity, and lifecycle maintenance aiming to simplify embedded software development and reduce time to market for OEMs building smart gateways, industrial controllers, and connected products.

According to the press release, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS will reach the end of its standard support in May 2025, and the companies recommend embedded Ubuntu users take action to maintain security and compliance. Utilizing this partnership, customers have two paths forward:

Upgrade to Ubuntu Pro for Devices (extend support through 2030 with complete security updates and CVE patching) Migrate to a newer Ubuntu LTS version like Ubuntu 24.04

Both options are supported by Witekio by assisting users with the purchase and integration of Ubuntu Pro, or by managing full OS migration projects with system revalidation, compatibility audits, and integration support.

“Flexibility and stability are incredibly important when working with devices. Our customers know what the best approach is for them - through our partnership with Canonical, we can cater to their specific needs, all on a foundation of trusted open source” added Phil Robinson, General Manager at Witekio.

