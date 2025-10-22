Edge AI in Transportation: The Intelligence Revolution Has Begun. Are You Ready?

Whitepaper

The transportation industry is transforming through Edge AI, electrification, automation, and digitalization.

As cities evolve into intelligent ecosystems, real-time data processing at the edge enables faster, safer, and more sustainable mobility. Embedded intelligence optimizes energy use, enhances efficiency, and strengthens resilience against environmental and cybersecurity challenges. From electric vehicles and fleet management to railway systems and smart public transit, Edge AI powers predictive maintenance, traffic optimization, and driver assistance. Supported by Backup Battery Unit (BBU) innovation and compliance with IRIS ISO 22163 standards, intelligent computing architectures are driving the next phase of connected and autonomous transportation.