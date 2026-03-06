Innatera Highlights Brain-Inspired Computing for Sensing and Industrial Monitoring at embedded world

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Innatera

Innatera will be in Hall 3A, Booth 3A-430 at embedded world Germany, exhibiting its expanding portfolio of neuromorphic deployments developed with partners and customers. The booth focus is not just on how to implement architecture, but how brain-inspired computing is applied across sensing, industrial monitoring, and intelligent devices.

ew Pulsar-Powered Demonstrations:

Aaroh Labs: Human-aware smoke detection combining safety monitoring with contextual presence awareness

42 Technology: Predictive maintenance using real-time sensing and local decision-making

Socionext: Radar sensing integrated with neuromorphic processing for reliable presence detection

Innatera will share collaborations with CYRAN AI Solutions, Joya, Byte Lab and more, along with a broader developer ecosystem, building new categories of sensing products.

“Embedded innovation has always been about doing more with less, but the industry is reaching the limits of incremental improvements,” says Sumeet Kumar, CEO of Innatera. “Neuromorphic computing changes how engineers think about intelligence itself. Instead of forcing embedded products to behave like scaled-down servers, we are seeing teams design systems that react to the world as it unfolds. What excites me is not the technology alone, but the fact that partners are already translating it into deployable products.”

For more information, visit innatera.com.

Learn about all the latest news and articles about embedded world.

Secure your free ticket, click here.

Exhibiting at embedded world? Download our Marketer's Guide to embedded world.