Altera’s Agilex FPGAs Power Robotics, Autonomous Systems, and Edge AI at embedded world Germany

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Altera

Altera will be in Hall 5, Booth 5-329 at embedded world Germany where it is planning to highlight how its Agilex FPGAs are engineered to meet the real-time demands of physical AI systems. Altera’s adaptable FPGA platforms deliver scalable acceleration from multi-sensor ingestion and AI inference to real-time control. Booth demonstrations will show how FPGAs power multi-sensor processing, AI-driven perception, and low-latency decision-making at the edge.

“We are entering the era of physical AI, where machines must not only perceive the world but act on it instantly, securely, and safely,” said Venkat Yadavalli, head of Altera’s Business Management Group. “With Agilex, Altera delivers purpose-built FPGA architectures that combine deterministic performance, adaptability, and long lifecycle support to power robotics, autonomous systems, and safety-critical edge applications.”

Booth Demos Include:

An AI-enabled high-definition camera and sensor fusion pipeline supporting multi-camera ingest, synchronization, and stitching for industrial environments

High-resolution imaging pre-processing and enhancement for advanced medical systems

A robotics showcase demonstrating deterministic, low-latency control and closed-loop autonomous operation

The demos utilize Agilex 3 and Agilex 5 FPGAs and SoCs, optimized for deterministic, real-time edge deployments. Thanks to the reconfigurable architecture, designers can easily adapt to changing sensors, AI models, and workloads, while offering flexible design partitioning options, including bridging, aggregation, AI acceleration, and standalone inference.

Integrated in Agilex devices are distributed AI tensor blocks, ARM-based processors, advanced LPDDR5/DDR5 memory support, and high-performance I/O facilitating sensor fusion, AI inference, and real-time control. The integrated architecture allows efficient data movement and scalable compute for innovative robotics and industrial systems.

For more information, visit altera.com.

