Greenliant to Demo High-Endurance Industrial SSD Portfolio at embedded world Germany 2026

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Greenliant

Attendees to embedded word Germany will have a chance to stop by hall 2, booth 647 to see Greenliant’s latest portfolio of industrial solid state drives (SSDs) engineered for mission critical applications. Products demonstrated offer advanced endurance, robust data retention, increased data integrity, and stable performance.

Highlights:

Greenliant’s NANDrive ball grid array (BGA), ArmourDrive M.2, and Industrial Enterprise 2.5” / U.2 SSD product families meet the needs of consistently storing data in harsh environments. The SSDs are designed utilizing EnduroSLC Technology (EX Series) or high quality 3-bit-per-cell (TLC) NAND (PX Series).

The EnduroSLC products offers high program/erase (P/E) cycles / drive writes per day (DWPD). According to the press release, the EnduroSLC EX Series SSDs, with PCIe (NVMe) or SATA interfaces, are ideal for long lifecycle applications that operate under heavy write workloads and demanding conditions.

